YK Osiris Arrested For Beating and Choking Girlfriend, Allegedly

Is it that difficult to keep your hands to yourself?

Rapper and crooner YK Osiris was arrested for allegedly beating his girl. The XXL Freshman was hit with a felony after putting hands on the women at his own birthday party.

Per TMZ, Osiris got pinched on Monday (Nov. 4) in Atlanta and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation, which is a felony.

Back in September, YK Osiris’ girlfriend told police she got into a scrap with the Jacksonville rapper at his birthday party, where he allegedly choked her out and bit her face.

The argument allegedly began after his girlfriend saw a photo of a woman just in a towel in his phone and confronted him about the image. He reportedly chased her into a bathroom, where he choked her out. She claims to have been bitten him on the lip to get him off her. According to the police report, she had a mark under her left eye.

Interestingly, Osiris has been denied bond is currently at the Fulton County Courthouse.

 

