John Witherspoon‘s life was celebrated with a “bang.”
Witherspoon’s celebrity friends poured into the Los Angeles memorial service on November 5 to honor the comedy legend.
Yahoo! reports David Letterman provided the opening remarks; while others like Ice Cube, Cedric The Entertainer, Bill Bellamy, George Wallace, and Shawn Wayans also shared remarks about their friend.
There was no shortage of comedians in attendance tipping their hat to the often unsung comedy king including Chris Tucker, D.L. Hughley, Kym Whitley, Corey Holcomb, Chris Spencer, Damon Williams, Don “DC” Curry, and Guy Torry to name a few.
Other guests in attendance included Rep. Maxine Waters, Chante Moore, Robert Townsend, Aaron McGruder.
See videos and images from the memorial service below.
“Yitadee”: Our 15 Favorite On-Screen Moments From John Witherspoon
1. Fresh Prince of Belair- Season 4 - Harder They Fall1 of 15
2. 'The Boondocks' Grandad's Moments Season 12 of 15
3. Boomerang (9/9) Movie CLIP - You Got to Coordinate (1992) HD3 of 15
4. JAY-Z - I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)4 of 15
5. House Party - Public enema!!!!5 of 15
6. Field Mob - Sick Of Being Lonely (John Witherspoon Dialogue Only)6 of 15
7. Hollywood Shuffle - Winky Dinky Dog & HO CAKE!7 of 15
8. When My Love Goes Bang Bang Bang8 of 15
9. Friday (film) Kitchen Scene9 of 15
10. Friday - Craigs Dad Toilet Scene 110 of 15
11. Soul Plane11 of 15
12. Vampire in Brooklyn - DOG SCENE12 of 15
13. Do Steroids!13 of 15
14. Friday Gun Talk14 of 15
15. Black Jesus (Adult Swim) "King of Kings"15 of 15
John Witherspoon Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Service [PHOTOS/VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com