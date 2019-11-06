Sam Sylk Show Reality Hour: Is It Them or Is It Me?

Have you ever found yourself dating the same person over and over again? Have you relied on for happiness? Do you ever blame the other person in your relationship for your own discontent? Then it may be time to ask yourself the question Is It Them or Is It Me?

But this loyal listener who was in desparate need of an answer from someone else reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box.

Take a look and listen below to see if Sam Sylk thinks it’s them or her!?

Dear Sam

I have been divorced now for 5 years. My ex husband was abusive, mostly verbally. I have tried dating on numerous occasions, men from the club, church, coffee shops ect. ect. but it seems that after a month or so I find that they have a lot of the same characteristics that my ex husband had. I have even tried dating men of different races but they seem all have been pretty much the same. What am I doing wrong am I an abusive man magnet? I want a relationship but dang how can a sista find Mr. Right?