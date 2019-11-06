LOCAL NEWS: ALDI’s Latest Wine and Beer Advant Calendars Has Customers Lining Up!

ALDI is known for their discount prices on groceries and other items at their stores across Northeast Ohio and other locations across the world. They are also known for their wine Advant calendars.

They always sell out, and now that this years are out, it will not be surprising if the grocery store chain runs out of them fast.

That is why people are lining up outside different locations to grab as many as they can until they are gone, as it happened at the ALDI in North Olmsted.

“This year, the Advent calendar will feature 24 unique wines from regions around the world, from South Africa to Australia,” ALDI wrote on their blog. “The wine is housed in (24) 187 ml. individual bottles.”

Customers are only allowed to buy two of the wine calendars at a time, and once they run out, the calendars will not be re-stocked. Unless, they end up online as some type of auction by those who have no use for them as it happened before.

Plus, for those who don’t like wine, but prefer beer, they are in luck. There’s an ALDI Beer Advant calendar with 11.2 oz. bottles available! There is a two calendars per person limit with the beer.

If you love cheese, chocolate, and toys, there are also Advant calendars for each of those too.

Christmas has come early for ALDI fans and Holiday lovers!

Will you be purchasing any of the ALDI calendars?

