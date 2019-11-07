DJ HAZMATT: Recapping the Debacle Known as the Browns-Broncos Game

The losses keep on coming for the Cleveland Browns.

After losing to the New England Patriots the week before, 13-27, the Brownies needed a win to keep their playoff chances alive.

Unfortunately, it did not turn out well against the Denver Broncos, and the team fell, 19-24.

That last game needs to be recapped in an entertaining manner.

Who better than to do so than our own DJ HazMatt!

This time, he’s got some help. Well, sort of. You have to see it for yourself below:

We have no doubt you’ll be singing “We Look Good…On Paper” a lot after you see the video.

Don’t forget, you can catch DJ HazMatt on 93.1 WZAK every weekend on the Saturday Night House Party from 8 p.m. to Midnight, and on the mic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Haz is also on TV every weeknight at 1 a.m. on ‘Dish Nation’ on WBNX-TV55.

