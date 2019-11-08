Mendeecees Coming Home, Set To Be Released Before The End Of The Year

Mendeecees Harris was supposed to be released from prison in November 2020. Now it’s being reported that the Love & Hip Hop star will be coming home a lot sooner.
The Shade Room is reporting that Yandy Smith’s husband could possibly be a free man by the end of this month or next month. Sources close to the situation are estimating that Harris could be released in November but no later than December 15.
The reporting seems very legit cause Yandy Smith replied to TSR’s post by leaving heart emojis in the comment section.
Mendeecess was initially sentenced to eight years in prison after he pled guilty to drug trafficking charges back in 2015. If he is indeed released the end of this month or in December, he will be out before the halfway mark of his jail term. It is being reported that while he was in prison, Mendeecees completed a substance abuse program, plus taken courses on money management, parenting from prison, public speaking, and health and nutrition.
We know both Yandy and Mendeecees are excited to bring their family together again. We know for a fact that this will somehow take shape on season 10 of Love & Hip Hop: New York, which has confirmed the return of cast members from the show’s first season.
