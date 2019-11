Sad news is being reported today as the father of Atatiana Jefferson, the woman that was shot and killed in her home by a Fort Worth police officer, has passed away of a heart attack, less than a month after she was killed.

A spokesman for the 59 year old Marquis A. Jefferson, father of Atatiana Jefferson, described how nothing but grief led to the passing of Marquis Jefferson.

We will continue to keep the Jefferson uplifted in our prayers.

See video below