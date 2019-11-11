Nike may have the biggest names in sports and one of the hottest acts in Hip-Hop, but adidas is going a different route creating merchandise for iconic pop culture franchises such as Dragonball Z, Marvel, and now Star Wars.

With only two months and change to go before fans of the sci-fi film franchise get some kind of closure when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters this Christmas, adidas is rolling out a new Star Wars themed collaboration which will surely be seen on the feet of moviegoers come December 20.

The latest adidas x Star Wars collaboration will be paying homage to everyone’s favorite astromech droid, R2-D2 as adidas will be remixing their Nite Jogger silhouette with the familiar colors of the classic Star Wars character. featuring a white and blue colorway, the sneakers will also be sporting a metallic silver overlay while a R2-D2 adidas patch sits atop the tongue. These go hard, b.

No word yet on the retail for these babies but you’ll soon be finding out as they have a release date of December 2, 2019. Expect to see these joints on many feet when you hit up the theater to see how JJ Abrams wraps up decades worth of sci-fi story telling when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens a few weeks later.

Check out the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they drop.

Adidas & R2-D2 Themed Nite Jogger Is For Hardcore ‘Star Wars’ Fans was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Posted By O Posted 6 hours ago

