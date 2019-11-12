CLOSE
Alicia Keys Speaks Out On Son’s Rainbow Manicure

Alicia Keys is sharing some non-judgmental parenting advice via her social media.  The singer talked about advising her son to embody his creativity.  Keys shared the story about how she took her four-year-old son Genesis Ali to get a manicure and how he regretted his rainbow-colored nails, fearing people wouldn’t like it.   On Keys’ IGTV post she had a discussion about imposing judgment on each other and the balance between “masculine and feminine energies.”

(Source-Essence)

Alicia Keys Speaks Out On Son’s Rainbow Manicure  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

