Alicia Keys Speaks Out On Son’s Rainbow Manicure

Alicia Keys is sharing some non-judgmental parenting advice via her social media. The singer talked about advising her son to embody his creativity. Keys shared the story about how she took her four-year-old son Genesis Ali to get a manicure and how he regretted his rainbow-colored nails, fearing people wouldn’t like it. On Keys’ IGTV post she had a discussion about imposing judgment on each other and the balance between “masculine and feminine energies.”

(Source-Essence)

