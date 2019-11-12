CLOSE
Breaking News
HomeBreaking News

Kanye West Will Bring Sunday Service To Houston

Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016

Source: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Kanye Claus is coming to town! No seriously, Kanye West is bringing his “Sunday Service” including his traveling choir to Houston.According to TMZ, Kanye is set to show up at Joel Osteen’s 11am service at Lakewood Church this Sunday.

Kanye will allegedly not perform at the early service but he will perform in the evening.

During the early service, they say Ye will walk up to the pulpit and have a conversation with Joel Osteen for about 20-30 minutes.

Will you be going to see Yeezus at Sunday Service?

 

Kanye West Will Bring Sunday Service To Houston  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
NBC's "Days Of Our Lives" Press Event
Is ‘Days of Our Lives’ Possibly Coming to…
 19 mins ago
11.12.19
Alicia Keys Speaks Out On Son’s Rainbow Manicure
 2 hours ago
11.12.19
#TransIsBeautiful: Why Mj Rodriguez’s Beauty Deal With Olay…
 4 hours ago
11.12.19
Jennifer Hudson
WOW!! Jennifer Hudson Transforms Into Aretha Franklin
 5 hours ago
11.12.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close