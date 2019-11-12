CLOSE
Robyn and Whitney Were Gonna Pull Up on Wendy Williams!

Robyn Crawford and Wendy Williams

Source: The Wendy Williams Show / The Wendy Williams Show

Robyn Crawford is making her media rounds to support her new book, ‘A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston’. Robyn appeared on The Wendy Williams Show where she let Wendy know just how fed up she made Whitney and that she and Whitney had plans to actually pull up on Wendy and confront her about all the things she had to say.

Check out the clip below:

In the video, Crawford basically let Wendy know that she spoke of her and Whitney as if she was one of their roommates and that the interview with her Whitney was because Whitney was absolutely fed up with Wendy talking about her.

Here is the infamous interview between Whitney and Wendy.

The episode airs today (November 12th). Will you watch?

 

Robyn and Whitney Were Gonna Pull Up on Wendy Williams!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

