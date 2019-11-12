Robyn Crawford’s new memoir about her life with Whitney Houston is still setting the internet on fire. Robyn has already revealed that she and Whitney had a sexual relationship, that Eddie Murphy tried to stop Whitney from marrying Bobby Brown, and she counters claims that Whitney was molested by a family member. Now, she’s saying that she believes, Whitney’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina, was aware of their relationship.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, in an excerpt from her book, ‘A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston‘, Crawford wrote, “I know how much that young girl loved her mother and needed her mother. That was all she wanted, always, was her mother and now she was gone. I feel in my heart that Whitney told her daughter what kind of person I am and the depths of our friendship. That rumor — the speculation of our being physical — that rumor had track shoes so there’s no way a young person wouldn’t say, ‘Mom tell me about this.’ I don’t know if Whitney shared that with her daughter when she was old enough to understand and want to know. I would hope that they had the mother-daughter conversation. I believe that Whitney told her daughter about the love and the care and the bond and the trust that we had. Whitney knew I was there for her.”

Crawford added that she did attempt to reach out to Bobbi Kris after her mom passed in 2012 and that she would’ve answered any questions she had and just listened.

Robyn Crawford Believes Bobbi Kristina Knew About Her & Whitney’s Relationship was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Posted By Divine Martino Posted 7 hours ago

