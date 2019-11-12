CLOSE
- Lifestyle
Home- Lifestyle

QOTD: Question Of The Day: Why Are People Upset About Kayne West Doing Gospel Music

 

adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 - Front Row & Backstage

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Wow!! The movement is REAL! Yes people all around the country are checking out Kayne West on Sundays!!

His New Gospel CD “Jesus Is King” is NUMBER 1 on the Billboard Gospel Charts and on five charts as well as dominating the Top 10 slots on both the Hot Christian Songs and Hot Gospel Songs charts.

But some people are asking the question “Is he saved”  What about his relationship with our current President?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

QOTD: Question Of The Day: Why Are People Upset About Kayne West Doing Gospel Music  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
NBC's "Days Of Our Lives" Press Event
Is ‘Days of Our Lives’ Possibly Coming to…
 24 mins ago
11.12.19
Alicia Keys Speaks Out On Son’s Rainbow Manicure
 2 hours ago
11.12.19
#TransIsBeautiful: Why Mj Rodriguez’s Beauty Deal With Olay…
 4 hours ago
11.12.19
Jennifer Hudson
WOW!! Jennifer Hudson Transforms Into Aretha Franklin
 5 hours ago
11.12.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close