Wow!! The movement is REAL! Yes people all around the country are checking out Kayne West on Sundays!!

His New Gospel CD “Jesus Is King” is NUMBER 1 on the Billboard Gospel Charts and on five charts as well as dominating the Top 10 slots on both the Hot Christian Songs and Hot Gospel Songs charts.

But some people are asking the question “Is he saved” What about his relationship with our current President?

QOTD: Question Of The Day: Why Are People Upset About Kayne West Doing Gospel Music was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 8 hours ago

