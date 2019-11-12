CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WOW!! Jennifer Hudson Transforms Into Aretha Franklin

Celebrities Visit Broadway - December 15, 2015

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

via people:

Wow! Jennifer Hudson is transforming herself into The late Aretha Franklin!!!

This past  Tuesday, the Dreamgirls actress, 38, was photographed in New York City while on the set of Respect, the 2020 biopic film based on the life of Aretha Franklin.

CLICK HERE to read story

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

35 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

WOW!! Jennifer Hudson Transforms Into Aretha Franklin  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
NBC's "Days Of Our Lives" Press Event
Is ‘Days of Our Lives’ Possibly Coming to…
 24 mins ago
11.12.19
Alicia Keys Speaks Out On Son’s Rainbow Manicure
 2 hours ago
11.12.19
#TransIsBeautiful: Why Mj Rodriguez’s Beauty Deal With Olay…
 4 hours ago
11.12.19
Jennifer Hudson
WOW!! Jennifer Hudson Transforms Into Aretha Franklin
 5 hours ago
11.12.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close