LOCAL NEWS: 50-Plus Vehicles Involved in I-80 Pileup in Youngstown Area

Over 50 vehicles were involved in a messy pileup that took place on I-80 westbound in Mahoning County, “west of state Route 46 near Austintown” on Nov. 12.

According to WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland and WKBN 27 First News Youngstown:

I-80 west is closed between SR-46 and CR-18, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. I-80 east is also closed between I-76 and SR-48.

 

