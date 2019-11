We’ve been talking for months about the new streaming for Disney Plus, well it looks like everything is up and running.

Today (Tuesday November 12th) is the launch date for their streaming service.

There have been a few problems being reported but keep trying.

Source: forbes.com

Posted By Karen Vaughn Posted 10 hours ago

