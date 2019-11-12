CLOSE
[Video] Lamar Odom Is Engaged

Send a big congratulations and well wishes to Lamar Odom as him and his girl friend Sabrina Parr.

The couple made theri engagement announcement via Instagram

 

Here is Sabrina’s post

 

The ring is beautiful!

No wedding detail have been posted.

