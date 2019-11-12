Send a big congratulations and well wishes to Lamar Odom as him and his girl friend Sabrina Parr.
The couple made theri engagement announcement via Instagram
Here is Sabrina’s post
The ring is beautiful!
No wedding detail have been posted.
Lamar Odom Details Love Affair With Taraji P. Henson: “I Don’t Think I Ever Connected With Another Black Woman As Deeply As I Did With Taraji”
Lamar Odom Set To Star In Reality Series About His Recovery
Source: access.com
[Video] Lamar Odom Is Engaged was originally published on wtlcfm.com