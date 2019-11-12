CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Giant Eagle Hosting Hiring Event This Thursday to Fill Open Positions

If you are in need of a job, and have been looking to work at a grocery store, you might be in luck.

Giant Eagle is hosting an event on Thursday, Nov. 14 to fill over 250 full-time and part-time positions across its Greater Cleveland locations.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The company is looking for team members to fill the roles of personal shoppers, baristas, cake decorators, deli and prepared foods, cashiers, meat cutters and more.

Candidates will take part in on-site interviews at 20 Cleveland-area locations from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Thursday.

To apply and take part on Thursday, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

