Is ‘Days of Our Lives’ Possibly Coming to An End?

After more than 54 years on NBC, could the “sands through the hourglass” finally come to an end?

TVLine and TMZ are both reporting that the ‘Days of Our Lives’ cast have been released from their contracts by producers.

The show is about to go into an “indefinite hiatus” as it’s supposed to go into season 55, and the network had renewed the show through September 2020.

So are the “days” numbered? Here is what WKYC 3News Cleveland has to say:

This does not mean that the show is cancelled. TVLine reports that Corday Productions, the production company handles casting actors for the show, are “in contract negotiations to renew series”.

Basically, the production behind the show wants to keep it going, but the staff might have to take some pay cuts. Ratings are a factor into negotiations as well.

NBC, which has been the home of ‘Days’ since November 8, 1965, has not spoken on the news.

Would you miss ‘Days of Our Lives’ if does end up going away?

