CLOSE
- Videos
Home- Videos

John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed

John Witherspoon

Source: Tex V. / Radio One Digital

The world lost an every day funnyman last month when John Witherspoon unexpectedly passed away. Now his death certificate has been revealed and the legendary comic passed away from a heart attack.

Witherspoon was dealing with several heart-related ailments, including coronary artery disease. He also suffered from hypertension.

The comedian died on October 29 at her Sherman Oaks home.

RELATED: George Wallace Says John Witherspoon’s Funeral Was ‘A Party’

RELATED: John Witherspoon Reminisces On Start In Comedy, ‘Boondocks’ Reboot &amp; More! [VIDEO]

RELATED: John Witherspoon Laid To Rest In Star Studded Fashion

RELATED: John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [Exclusive Photos]

John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: I Have Been There…
 5 hours ago
11.13.19
Jamie Foxx Private Listening Session
1st Black-Led Animated Movie ‘SOUL’ Trailer Drops [VIDEO]
 5 hours ago
11.13.19
Keep A Child Alive's 7th Annual Black Ball - Arrivals
Robyn Crawford & Whitney Houston Was Going To…
 5 hours ago
11.13.19
John Legend Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive
 6 hours ago
11.13.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close