CLOSE
Breaking News
HomeBreaking News

First Look: Netflix’s Upcoming Selena: The Series

Selena Quintanilla

Source: Getty

Meet Christian Serratos aka the woman who will be playing the Queen of Tejano Selena Quintanilla-Perez in an upcoming Netflix series based on the life of the superstar.

The streaming service released the first glimpse as Serratos as Selena as she looks over her script before donning the icon’s feathered bangs, red lipstick and signature purple jumpsuit from her performance at the Houston Astrodome in 1995.

The new drama will be a coming of age tale about Selena navigating her way to success, family, music, and stardom. The first six hour-long episodes of Selena: The Series are set to air in 2020. The cast includes Serratos (“The Walking Dead,” “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide”) as Selena, Gabriel Chavarria as A.B. Quintanilla, Ricardo Chavira as Abraham Quintanilla, Noemi Gonzalez as Suzette Quintanilla, Seidy Lopez as Marcella Quintanilla and Madison Taylor Baez as Young Selena.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Delivers Emotional Tribute To Selena During Texas Concerts [VIDEO]

RELATED: 15 Videos of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably Never Seen Before

RELATED: April 16 Could Potentially Be Selena Quintanilla Perez Day, An Official Texas Holiday

First Look: Netflix’s Upcoming Selena: The Series  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: I Have Been There…
 5 hours ago
11.13.19
Jamie Foxx Private Listening Session
1st Black-Led Animated Movie ‘SOUL’ Trailer Drops [VIDEO]
 5 hours ago
11.13.19
Keep A Child Alive's 7th Annual Black Ball - Arrivals
Robyn Crawford & Whitney Houston Was Going To…
 5 hours ago
11.13.19
John Legend Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive
 6 hours ago
11.13.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close