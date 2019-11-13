CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Sam Sylk Reality Hour: I Have Been There For Him But Now He’s Going To Counseling With Her!?

sam sylk web features

Source: sam sylk web features / CS

What do you do when you pour your all into what you thought was a product of a broken relationship only for them to turn around and go back?  In the case of this loyal listener before she started singing a Frankie Beverly and Maze song she decided to  reach out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box.

Take a look to see what chapter of, ‘Is it Them or Is It Me’, Sam Sylk directed her too below.

Dear Sam

A co-worker and I have always been work friends. He caught his wife cheating on him and left her. He had no where to go so I allowed him to stay with me until he secured another place. he ended up staying with me a month then got his own place. 6 months went by and we started dating. We have been spending alot of time together. Well the other day I over heard him on the phone talking to his estranged wife about how would be willing to go to counseling before they went the divorce route. I asked him about what I overheard him talking about and he says to me that counseling is just a formality before the divorce. Do I need to bail?

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
- Relationships , advice , dating , Love , marriage , radio , Radio Show , Reality Hour , Reality Rewind , Sam Sylk , Sam Sylk Show

Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: I Have Been There…
 5 hours ago
11.13.19
Jamie Foxx Private Listening Session
1st Black-Led Animated Movie ‘SOUL’ Trailer Drops [VIDEO]
 5 hours ago
11.13.19
Keep A Child Alive's 7th Annual Black Ball - Arrivals
Robyn Crawford & Whitney Houston Was Going To…
 5 hours ago
11.13.19
John Legend Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive
 6 hours ago
11.13.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close