Sam Sylk Reality Hour: I Have Been There For Him But Now He’s Going To Counseling With Her!?

What do you do when you pour your all into what you thought was a product of a broken relationship only for them to turn around and go back? In the case of this loyal listener before she started singing a Frankie Beverly and Maze song she decided to reach out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box.

Take a look to see what chapter of, ‘Is it Them or Is It Me’, Sam Sylk directed her too below.

Dear Sam

A co-worker and I have always been work friends. He caught his wife cheating on him and left her. He had no where to go so I allowed him to stay with me until he secured another place. he ended up staying with me a month then got his own place. 6 months went by and we started dating. We have been spending alot of time together. Well the other day I over heard him on the phone talking to his estranged wife about how would be willing to go to counseling before they went the divorce route. I asked him about what I overheard him talking about and he says to me that counseling is just a formality before the divorce. Do I need to bail?