Grammy award-winner John Legend is adding a new title to his resume. The “Preach” singer has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2019. Legend tells the magazine he was excited but also a little scared when he learned about the crown, adding “it’s a lot of pressure.” Legend is currently a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” and recently released a deluxe version of his album “A Legendary Christmas.”

John Legend Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Posted By JC Posted 6 hours ago

