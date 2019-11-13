CLOSE
John Legend Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive

Grammy award-winner John Legend is adding a new title to his resume.  The “Preach” singer has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2019.  Legend tells the magazine he was excited but also a little scared when he learned about the crown, adding “it’s a lot of pressure.”  Legend is currently a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” and recently released a deluxe version of his album “A Legendary Christmas.”

