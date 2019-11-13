John Legend is People’s Sexiest Man Alive!

People Magazine has named John Legend as 2019 Sexiest Man Alive and the internet cannot believe it!

Blake Shelton revealed the news on a recent episode of The Voice. Legend is People’s 34th Sexiest Man Alive, joining a long list of Hollywood’s hottest and most handsome men. According to People, Legend said, “I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure. Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

Chrissy Teigen tweeted, “my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!”

The internet had mixed reviews. What do you think?

