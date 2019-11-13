CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

John Legend is People’s Sexiest Man Alive!

John Legend Visits 'The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show'

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

People Magazine has named John Legend as 2019 Sexiest Man Alive and the internet cannot believe it!

Blake Shelton revealed the news on a recent episode of The Voice. Legend is People’s 34th Sexiest Man Alive, joining a long list of Hollywood’s hottest and most handsome men. According to People, Legend said, “I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure. Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

Chrissy Teigen tweeted, “my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!”

The internet had mixed reviews. What do you think?

 

John Legend is People’s Sexiest Man Alive!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
DISCUSSION: Should the #Browns Sign Colin Kaepernick?
 54 mins ago
11.13.19
haz matt wzak
DJ HAZMATT: Browns Finally Get A Win at…
 2 hours ago
11.13.19
Rashard Lewis Talks BIG3, How Rockets Passed On…
 5 hours ago
11.13.19
Kevin Hart Says Sex Tape Accuser Is Trying…
 6 hours ago
11.13.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close