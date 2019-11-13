CLOSE
RAPPER BAD AZZ DIES IN JAIL at 43

Bad Azz - Jamarr Antonio Stamps

Source: Instagram / @badazzlbc

West Coast rapper Bad Azz has died in jail at the young age of 43. Bad Azz was one of Snoop Dogg’s close friends and was an affiliate of Snoop’s, Daz, Kurupt, Warren G, Nate Dogg and others associated with Tha Dogg Pound based out of Long Beach.

According to TMZ, guards found Bad Azz in his cell in need of medical assistance while doing a security check. They attempted life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no signs of foul play and his cause of death has not been revealed as of yet. Bad azz was being held in jail on domestic violence charges. His bail was set to $10k.

Rest Easy Bad Azz.

