Rashard Lewis Talks BIG3, How Rockets Passed On Him In NBA Draft & More!

Rashard Lewis

Rashard Lewis is an Alief, Texas legend. Both on the court and at the bank.

The former NBA champion and two-time NBA All-Star makes a full Houston circle in chatting with the Madd Hatta Morning Show inside the Houston BMW Studios about his NBA career, his decision to jump straight from Alief Elsik to the NBA, playing for those dysfunctional Wizards teams and debating retirement, playing with and appreciating LeBron James, what decision prompted him to leave the NBA, his feelings on the hometown Rockets passing on him 20 years later, what it means to be an owner in Ice Cube‘s BIG3 and more!

