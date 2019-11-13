CLOSE
D.L. Hughley Show
HomeD.L. Hughley Show

FU D.L. Hughley: ‘If Men Can Do It, So Can Women’

Recently on the D.L. Hughley Show,D.L. seemingly got upset when his daughter said that women can have sex with as many people as she wants, as long as she stays safe. Now, this wouldn’t be an issue if D.L. didn’t seem to applaud men for their numerous sexual conquests. This listener feels “If men can do it, so can women.” She believes women should be able to explore their sexuality just like men.

FU D.L. Hughley: ‘If Men Can Do It, So Can Women’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
DISCUSSION: Should the #Browns Sign Colin Kaepernick?
 55 mins ago
11.13.19
haz matt wzak
DJ HAZMATT: Browns Finally Get A Win at…
 2 hours ago
11.13.19
Rashard Lewis Talks BIG3, How Rockets Passed On…
 5 hours ago
11.13.19
Kevin Hart Says Sex Tape Accuser Is Trying…
 6 hours ago
11.13.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close