KIRK FRANKLIN’S OLDEST DAUGHTER, CARRINGTON IS HAVING A BABY!

Kirk Franklin

photo via instgram-Carrington Franklin:

Carrington Franklin, the oldest daughter of Gospel music superstar, Kirk Franklin is expecting her first child, a boy! with husband Maxx Nakwaasah.

Carrington announced the news with some Instagram pics of her and Maxx posed around a tree wearing retro Jordans, along with a sign that read,” Baby Nakwaasah Dropping April 2020,” with a pair of baby retro’s placed around it.

Excited soon to be grandmother, Tammy Franklin shared the news on her social media account as well.

“Y’all I can barely contain my excitement, This lil boy is already so loved❤! 1 Samuel 1:27 for this child I’ve prayed.”

Carrington and Maxx, who were college sweethearts got married in October 2016 in Dallas, Texas

