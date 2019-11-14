CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Machine Gun Kelly To Open Coffee Shop In The Flats

Machine Gun Kelly In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

via Wkyc/Kierra Cotton:

WOW!! From rapping..to acting and now coffee shop owner??  Yes Cleveland native, Colson Baker BKA  Rapper Machine Gun Kelly is getting ready to open a coffee shop in Cleveland’s Flats East Bank.

The shop is called The 27 Club and will be located inside the Archer building.

The 27 Club will be a coffee shop by day and a lounge by night according to a representative with Scalish Construction– who is managing the project. Crews broke ground on the establishment last week.

CLICK HERE to read full story

LOCAL NEWS: Machine Gun Kelly To Open Coffee Shop In The Flats  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers
SPORTS: Cleveland Browns To Observe Colin Kaepernick in…
 43 mins ago
11.14.19
Vivica Fox And Jada Pinkett In 'Set It Off'
Vivica A. Fox Not Feeling the Idea of…
 1 hour ago
11.14.19
On the set of Beverly Hills Cop II
Get Ready For ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ with…
 1 hour ago
11.14.19
Empire State Building Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of "The Simpsons"
Disney+ Does NOT Have That Michael Jackson Episode…
 2 hours ago
11.14.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close