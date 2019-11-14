via Wkyc/Kierra Cotton:

WOW!! From rapping..to acting and now coffee shop owner?? Yes Cleveland native, Colson Baker BKA Rapper Machine Gun Kelly is getting ready to open a coffee shop in Cleveland’s Flats East Bank.

The shop is called The 27 Club and will be located inside the Archer building.

The 27 Club will be a coffee shop by day and a lounge by night according to a representative with Scalish Construction– who is managing the project. Crews broke ground on the establishment last week.

CLICK HERE to read full story

LOCAL NEWS: Machine Gun Kelly To Open Coffee Shop In The Flats was originally published on praisecleveland.com