Prince’s Cousin Revealed He Overdosed & Died Days Before His Death on the Plane!

Whoa! So there is an upcoming episode of E! True Hollywood Story, where Prince’s cousin is revealing that Prince actually overdosed a few days before his death and that he died and was brought back to life.

Check out the clip below:

According to Eurweb.com, the clip explains that Prince had to be brought back to life after that emergency landing on April 15th, 2016. Prince’s cousin, Charles Smith, said he died on that plane and they brought him back.

Dr. Drew Pinsky says Prince received Narcan in an attempt to reverse a suspected opioid overdose. Anesthesiologist Dr. Faye Jamali added, “Narcan immediately reverses the effects of the opioid and, basically, wakes you up.” Once Prince got to the hospital he refused to let them test his blood. Charles Smith speculated that someone was hiding something and Prince should’ve never left the hospital.

Smith said, “just look at how many chances everybody had, that was in that circle, to say something or do something. He didn’t have a chance.”

Six days later Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016. He was 57 years old.

19 Surprising Facts About Prince 19 photos Launch gallery 19 Surprising Facts About Prince 1. Prince wrote his first song at age 7. He titled it “Funk Machine.” Source: 1 of 19 2. Prince once sued Adobe Photoshop to prevent fans from altering his photos. Unfortunately, he lost. Source: 2 of 19 3. Prince’s favorite meal was spaghetti and orange juice. Source: 3 of 19 4. The “Purple Rain” soundtrack spent 24 weeks at number one on Billboard. Source: 4 of 19 5. Michael Jackson’s “Bad” was supposed to be a duet with Prince. Source: 5 of 19 6. Prince was a devout Jehovah’s Witness. Source: 6 of 19 7. In 1980, when John Lennon was murdered, Prince was only a few blocks away. Source: 7 of 19 8. Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks was supposed to write “Purple Rain,” but couldn’t handle the pressure. Source: 8 of 19 9. Family and friends called Prince “Skipper” as a kid. Source: 9 of 19 10. In 1984, Prince not only had the number one movie in the country, but also the number one single & album. Source: 10 of 19 11. Despite his small stature, Prince was a remarkable basketball player. Source: 11 of 19 12. Prince formed his first band when he was 13 years old. Source: 12 of 19 13. In 2012, Prince dissed Maroon 5 for covering “Kiss.” Source: 13 of 19 14. In 2013, Prince performed at “Star Wars” director George Lucas’ wedding. Source: 14 of 19 15. The movie “Purple Rain” cost $7 million to make and grossed over $69 million. Source: 15 of 19 16. Prince scrapped his 1987 album “The Black Album” just days before its release. Source: 16 of 19 17. Prince penned The Bangles’ “Manic Monday” and Chaka Khan’s “I Feel For U.” Source: 17 of 19 18. Prince’s dad once had a band called Prince Rogers Jazz Trio. Source: 18 of 19 19. Prince sent Janelle Monae a singing telegram asking for a copy of her “The Electric Lady” album. Source: 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading 19 Surprising Facts About Prince 19 Surprising Facts About Prince

