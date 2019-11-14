Breaking: Several Injured In California School Shooting

At least seven people were injured in a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. Los Angeles County Sheriffs announced the shooting on their official twitter account along with the description of the suspect.

#LASD Shooting at Saugus High School , Please avoid the area. Male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location. Deputies on scene and still responding. Avoid the area Further information to follow. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019

No word on if the suspect was captured or the specific nature of the victim’s injuries.

All schools in their area are on lockdown.

SOURCE | KUSI

