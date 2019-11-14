CLOSE
- Lifestyle
Home- Lifestyle

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 10, Jovian Zayne On Living The Purpose Driven Life

SpeakHER Podcast

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

On the season finale of the SpeakHER podcast, host Charise Frazier sits down with Jovian Zayne, the founder of the International Day of Purpose and a well respected speaker, and professional development coach. Jovian explains how she uses her voice to ensure that the systemic forces of oppression are disrupted and discarded in corporate America. She also candidly talks about finding her purpose in her new role as an expectant mother, and the challenges many working and expectant mothers face. Jovian speaks lovingly of her solid background, as the descendant of prominent civil rights leaders in South Carolina and how her faith keeps her steadfast in her ever evolving journey.

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 10, Jovian Zayne On Living The Purpose Driven Life  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers
SPORTS: Cleveland Browns To Observe Colin Kaepernick in…
 43 mins ago
11.14.19
Vivica Fox And Jada Pinkett In 'Set It Off'
Vivica A. Fox Not Feeling the Idea of…
 1 hour ago
11.14.19
On the set of Beverly Hills Cop II
Get Ready For ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ with…
 1 hour ago
11.14.19
Empire State Building Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of "The Simpsons"
Disney+ Does NOT Have That Michael Jackson Episode…
 2 hours ago
11.14.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close