LOCAL NEWS: Going To See The Browns vs The Steelers..Here Information You Need

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

via fox8cleveland:

If your thinking about going to the big game tonight.. We have some information for you:

According to Cleveland police, the Cleveland Municipal Parking Lot will open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic at 2 p.m.  Cars are not allowed to line up ahead of time on South Marginal Road or the Shoreway.

And..since the Cavs are playing tonight at RocketMortgage FieldHouse. Officials with the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority are reminding citizens to allow for extra travel time.

LOCAL NEWS: Going To See The Browns vs The Steelers..Here Information You Need  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

