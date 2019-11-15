CLOSE
Alicia Keys Will Host The Grammys For The Second Year In A Row

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Shout out to Alicia Keys who has been chosen for the second year in a row to host the Grammys.

This will be the 62nd year for the Grammys. The nominees for 2020 will be announced November 20th.

In a statement given Alicia Keys says,

At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host. Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.

Source: essence.com

