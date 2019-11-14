BROWNS: Wide Receiver Antonio Callaway No Longer with the Team

Say goodbye to Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway.

The team has officially waived him after he was benched the previous week. The reason for that was that he did not show up on time.

Now there is more to his departure as WEWS News 5 Cleveland reports:

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport said Callaway was allegedly suspended 10 games for another violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, but that wasn’t the reason he was released. Callaway missed the first four games of the season without pay for an unspecified violation of the league’s policy and program on substance abuse.

Callaway has told those poised to administer the suspension that it stems from a tainted CBD product. The drug policy is usually very strict, though, about players knowing what they put in their bodies. https://t.co/DJmAPpubRP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2019

Callaway’s departure now makes room for offensive lineman Drew Forbes to rejoin the Browns.

Will you miss Antonio Callaway as a member of the Cleveland Browns?

