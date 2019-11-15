CLOSE
New “Lady And The Tramp” Drops Siamese Song

Those tuning in to “Lady and the Tramp” may notice some changes from the 1955 original. The movie has replaced the racially offensive “Siamese Cat Song” with a new version. The director says it honors the story point of the villainous cats in a new way. The cats are also no longer Siamese and they appear in a new scene. The movie is streaming on Disney-plus. Disney has added content warnings of “Outdated Cultural Depictions” in some of the older movies like “Dumbo” and “Peter Pan.”

Disney Plus launched on Tuesday.

Click here for more on this story—https://www.washingtonpost.com/arts-entertainment/2019/11/13/disney-plus-warns-outdated-cultural-depictions-some-films-thats-not-enough-experts-say/

