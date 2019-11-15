Lakewood Church Get Ready-Kanye Is Coming This Sunday

via EEWMagazine/Melanie Watson:

Kanye West will be at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston This Sunday,

According to a TMZ report, Osteen’s Lakewood Church contacted Ticketmaster to offer free tickets to the first 45,000 customers on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning Friday.

The anticipated massive influx of churchgoers will be managed by representatives from the Houston Police Department who will be monitoring the event alongside the church’s in-house security team, spokesperson John Cannon from the police department told FOX Business.

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 5 hours ago

