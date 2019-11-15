via Wkyc:

WE won the game last night but….the aftermath that followed….UGLY!! The Cleveland Browns Beat The Pittsburgh Steelers last night 21-7 at

First Energy Stadium but with a few ticks on the clock in the 4th quarter

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett found himself wrestling on the ground with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

As the skirmish between the two continued into the end zone, Garrett ripped Rudolph’s helmet off of him, before swinging it and connecting with the Pittsburgh quarterback.

CLICK HERE to read full story

LOCAL NEWS: Browns Won The Game..But Will Myles Garrett Be Suspended? was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: