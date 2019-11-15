CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Browns Won The Game..But Will Myles Garrett Be Suspended?

NFL: NOV 14 Steelers at Browns

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

via Wkyc:

WE won the game last night but….the aftermath that followed….UGLY!!   The Cleveland Browns Beat The Pittsburgh Steelers last night 21-7 at

First Energy Stadium but with a few ticks on the clock in the 4th quarter

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett found himself wrestling on the ground with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

As the skirmish between the two continued into the end zone, Garrett ripped Rudolph’s helmet off of him, before swinging it and connecting with the Pittsburgh quarterback.

CLICK HERE to read full story

LOCAL NEWS: Browns Won The Game..But Will Myles Garrett Be Suspended?  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
PK's Throwback 105.5 Birthday Bash & Godfathers Of Hip Hop concert
Paid in Full Legend Eric B Dated Wendy…
 26 mins ago
11.15.19
Nickelodeon Teaming Up With Netflix
 33 mins ago
11.15.19
Alicia Keys Will Host The Grammys For The…
 34 mins ago
11.15.19
Nipsey Hussle DTLR
Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Wants 2 Charges Dropped!?
 34 mins ago
11.15.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close