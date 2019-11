via Wkyc:

Breaking News: The NFL has handed down its decision on Defensive End Myles Garrett following the brawl that took place in last night Browns/Steelers Game.

He has been suspended indefinitely without pay

NFL official Michael Signora said Garrett will be out for at least the rest of the season.

LOCAL NEWS: Browns Garrett Suspended Indefinitely Without Pay Following Brawl was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 5 hours ago

