Rihanna Radiates At The LA Premiere Of Queen & Slim

Our world traveler, beauty mogul, Bajan queen Rihanna showed up to the Audi American Film Institute Festival for the LA premiere of the much talked about movie, Queen & Slim. The beauty looked gorgeous, serving us a middle part, shoulder length hair with loose waves. She wore a gray smokey eye and a raisin reddish brown lipstick.
She stunned in a vintage John Galliano kimono dress and showed us her gams with the daring thigh high slit. She accented with silver and black jewelry with chain links. She wore black strappy sandals and accented with a small black bag with a large embellishment.
Rihanna recently took to Instagram to apologize to her friends, family, and business partners for a little grace. She addressed them directly, stating, “To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months…please forgive me. This year has been quit an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance. brb.”
It seems she worked on that balance a bit by supporting Lena Waithe and her latest project. Rihanna was spotted at the after party taking images with Lena Waithe, director Melina Matsoukas, the cast of Queen & Slim and more. She looked really happy and comfortable to be there!
Rihanna has had quite a year with all her personal projects so it’s great to see her have some time to let her hair down…literally! Beauties, what do you think of this look? Are you feeling her vintage kimono and her hair? Sound off in the comment section, we want to know your thoughts.
'Queen & Slim' Director Melina Matsoukas Is A Fashion Icon In The Making
1. WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards Sponsored By Harry Winston And Rémy Martin - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. 11th Annual Governors AwardsSource:WENN 2 of 16
3. AFI Honors Denzel WashingtonSource:WENN 3 of 16
4. Universal Pictures Presents A Special Screening Of Queen & SlimSource:Getty 4 of 16
5. ELLE's 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus - ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. Capitol Music Group's 6th Annual Capitol Congress Premieres New Music And Projects For Industry And MediaSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. 2019 BET AwardsSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants BanquetSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-CINEMA-UNIVERSAL-CINEMACONSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars LuncheonSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. 2018 DGA AwardsSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. Chanel Party to Celebrate the Chanel Beauty House and @WELOVECOCOSource:Getty 12 of 16
13. The 2018 MAKERS ConferenceSource:Getty 13 of 16
14. 2018 "Insecure" Block PartySource:Getty 14 of 16
15. The Teen Vogue Summit LA: Keynote Conversation with A Wrinkle In Time director Ava Duvernay and actresses Rowan Blanchard and Storm ReidSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. 77th Annual Peabody AwardsSource:WENN 16 of 16
Rihanna Radiates At The LA Premiere Of Queen & Slim was originally published on hellobeautiful.com