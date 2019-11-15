Our world traveler, beauty mogul, Bajan queen Rihanna showed up to the Audi American Film Institute Festival for the LA premiere of the much talked about movie, Queen & Slim. The beauty looked gorgeous, serving us a middle part, shoulder length hair with loose waves. She wore a gray smokey eye and a raisin reddish brown lipstick.

She stunned in a vintage John Galliano kimono dress and showed us her gams with the daring thigh high slit. She accented with silver and black jewelry with chain links. She wore black strappy sandals and accented with a small black bag with a large embellishment.

Rihanna recently took to Instagram to apologize to her friends, family, and business partners for a little grace. She addressed them directly, stating, “To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months…please forgive me. This year has been quit an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance. brb.”

It seems she worked on that balance a bit by supporting Lena Waithe and her latest project. Rihanna was spotted at the after party taking images with Lena Waithe, director Melina Matsoukas, the cast of Queen & Slim and more. She looked really happy and comfortable to be there!

Rihanna has had quite a year with all her personal projects so it’s great to see her have some time to let her hair down…literally! Beauties, what do you think of this look? Are you feeling her vintage kimono and her hair? Sound off in the comment section, we want to know your thoughts.

Rihanna Radiates At The LA Premiere Of Queen & Slim was originally published on hellobeautiful.com