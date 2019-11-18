Judge Joe Brown Tells Umar Johnson Putting Harriet Tubman On The $20 Bill ‘Downs Masculinity’

For over three years, there have been rumblings about Harriet Tubman being on the $20 dollar bill. However, it is not indefinitely delayed but Judge Joe Brown still has an issue — he believes the freedom fighter should not be on the $20 bill because it’s an insult to Black men and downs masculinity.
Brown ranted to hotep Dr. Umar Johnson, “The objective is these feminists are trying to do this movie so they can get a Black woman put on a $20 bill.”
He also complained about the “Harriet” movie, saying, “This movie is to soften the public up to the idea of taking a Black woman who freed slaves by leading them to freedom and getting her or another one like her on a $20 bill. They can’t get a White woman, so they want a Black woman. They don’t care, they just want a woman, and it downs masculinity.”
He also added this, “The status of an ethnic group is determined by its men, not it’s women. And putting a Black woman on there before a Black man is insulting to the Black race because you’re saying the men ain’t worth a damn, you put a woman up there first.”
There was also this line, “I don’t give a goddamn about feminists. They can go straight to hell. And I know they hate themselves ’cause they got two X chromosomes instead of an XY. They are fraudulent, self-hating and they’re sick.”
For all this rage that Brown has, Tubman being on the $20 bill is not happening anytime soon. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended the delays by saying, “The primary reason we have looked at redesigning the currency is for counterfeiting issues. Based upon this, the $20 bill will now not come out until 2028. The $10 bill and the $50 bill will come out with new features beforehand.”
Trump called the Tubman on the bill “pure political correctness” and wanted the icon on $2 bill.
The Harriet Tubman $20 bill was supposed to be unveiled in 2020, not it might be in 2028.
