Dollar Tree Store Beauty Finds May Be ‘Potentially Unsafe’ According To The FDA

Dollor Tree store exterior and sign...

Source: John Greim / Getty

One can’t deny the satisfaction of walking into a store that has dollar only offerings and not feeling satisfied when you walk out with a face mask, some cleanser or other skincare and beauty products. Dollar only stores are not only for people looking for a good deal, but also for people who are a bit financially strapped for cash. Personally, I used to be skeptical of the quality of products at these establishments – how were they able to get them so cheap?! However, after becoming a buyer, I learned there were levels to the system and off buying or offloading of goods is a profitable and big business.

However, now, Dollar Tree is getting a warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It has requested the company and their related stores stop selling products to customers it deems “potentially unsafe.” Whoa. What does this mean? The FDA sent a letter to Greenbrier International Inc., the parent company to Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores, and claimed that the organization receives over the counter drugs created by foreign manufacturers that can potentially have “serious violations” to federal laws.

These drugs included skincare and Assured Brand products. Assured Brand products include everything from at home marijuana drug kits to medicine for a sinus infection. You can read a list from Dollar Tree website here. Apparently, Dollar Tree is working with manufacturers who have received violations from the FDA and put on “import alerts” because they were informed what happened and continued to operate anyway. The FDA wants the company to stop selling the products and encouraged Greenbrier International Inc. to create a system to prevent them from working with unsafe suppliers. The letter warned, “Failure to promptly correct the violations make result in legal action without further notice, including, without limitation, seizure and injunction.”

Greenbrier International Inc. seems to be cooperating with the FDA demands. The organization responded to the claims by stating to People, “We are committed to our customers’ safety and have very robust and rigorous testing programs in place to ensure our third-party manufacturers products are safe. Each of the items referenced in the report are topical, and not ingestible, products. As always, we are cooperating with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. We plan to meet with the FDA in the near future and expect that our plans will satisfy their requirements in all regards.”

Beauties, what do you think? Will you be buying products from these stores?

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

