The Princess of the United Kingdom tops the Queen of Fashion.
Meghan Markle tops Kylie Jenner with a 219% increase in searches for outfits worn by Duchess of Sussex.
Last yeat Meghan was ranked 3rd on the fashion list.
Now she’s knocked Kylie Jenner to spot 8 while she takes #1
OK PRINCESS!
Source: pagesix.com
Meghan Markle Beats Kylie Jenner In Fashion Rankings was originally published on wtlcfm.com