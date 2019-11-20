Meghan Markle Beats Kylie Jenner In Fashion Rankings

The Princess of the United Kingdom tops the Queen of Fashion.

Meghan Markle tops Kylie Jenner with a 219% increase in searches for outfits worn by Duchess of Sussex.

Last yeat Meghan was ranked 3rd on the fashion list.

Now she’s knocked Kylie Jenner to spot 8 while she takes #1

OK PRINCESS!

