CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Meghan Markle Beats Kylie Jenner In Fashion Rankings

Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph Service

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

The Princess of the United Kingdom tops the Queen of Fashion.

Meghan Markle tops Kylie Jenner with a 219% increase in searches for outfits worn by Duchess of Sussex.

Last yeat Meghan was ranked 3rd on the fashion list.

Now she’s knocked Kylie Jenner to spot 8 while she takes #1

OK PRINCESS!

The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle [PHOTOS]

The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle [PHOTOS]

VIDEO: Meghan Markle Launches Clothing Line

 

Source: pagesix.com

Meghan Markle Beats Kylie Jenner In Fashion Rankings  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Videos
Latest
Meghan Markle Beats Kylie Jenner In Fashion Rankings
 26 mins ago
11.20.19
Kanye West Working On ‘Jesus Is King Part…
 34 mins ago
11.20.19
Lizzo live in Copenhagen, Denmark
‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds DaBaby and Lizzo as…
 2 hours ago
11.20.19
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
SPORTS: Mason Rudolph Gives New Statements on His…
 4 hours ago
11.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close