Fans Walk Out Of Janet Jackson Show

Fans were a little disappointed at Janet Jackson’s concert in New Zealand.

Fans began to walk out after there was a lot of issues with the sound.

On Janet’s concert list was Jason Derulo, 50 cent, and The Black Eyed Peas.

The show seem to be running good until Janet’s set the sound wasn’t right and the vocals weren’t sync with her music.

A lot of fans feel like Janet was just lip singing and that wasn’t what they paid for.

