Netflix Codes to Unlock Christmas Movies

Looking for the perfect night in with the family a few movies and hot chocolate.
Netflix has released their cheat codes to unlock all your favorite Christmas movies.
Here are the codes:
Family Films : 1474017
Children Films Ages 5 to 7 : 1477201
Ages 8 to 10 : 1477204
Ages 11 to 12 : 1477206
Christmas Family Movies From the 90s : 1476024
Christmas Kids Movies From the 90s : 147602
