Looking for the perfect night in with the family a few movies and hot chocolate.

Netflix has released their cheat codes to unlock all your favorite Christmas movies.

Here are the codes:

Family Films : 1474017

Children Films Ages 5 to 7 : 1477201

Ages 8 to 10 : 1477204

Ages 11 to 12 : 1477206

Christmas Family Movies From the 90s : 1476024

Christmas Kids Movies From the 90s : 147602

Source: 7news.com.au

Netflix Codes to Unlock Christmas Movies was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Posted By Karen Vaughn Posted 7 hours ago

