The Holiday season is in full swing! One thing you can do with the whole family is go see the Hip Hop Nutcracker! It features a cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow! Blow says he opens the show by getting everyone hype and “ready to party.” The Hip Hop Nutcracker has “been amazing” over the years, he says. It’s “a joyful holiday season mashup for the whole family,” that he describes as “a modernized version of the classic.” To see when they’ll be in a city near you, visit Hiphopnutcracker.com.

Kurtis Blow And ‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ Will Be In A City Near You was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Posted By Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: