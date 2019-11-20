Burger King Being Sued by Vegan Over ‘Contamination’ Regarding the Impossible Whopper

The fast-food giant has either not responded or declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Burger King may have recently unveiled its brand-new meatless Impossible Whopper, but it has now become the subject of a lawsuit from a customer, who is not happy with where those burgers are being cooked.

Apparently, after being heard that those “impossible” patties are made on the same grill as the other meats, he has decided to sue the popular fast-food restaurant.

The customer behind the lawsuit, Phillip Williams, also happens to be vegan.

The class action lawsuit, filed Monday in the Southern District of Florida, claims that although the burger chain advertises its vegan option as meat-free, it is contaminated by meat by-product because it’s cooked on the same grill as meat products. The suit accuses Burger King of false advertising and benefiting monetarily from offering a vegan option that is not in fact vegan.

Williams also claims that Burger King did not indicate that the Impossible Whopper would be cooked on the same grill as regular burgers at the drive-thru he went through to make his purchase. BK does make note on its website that customers can have “a non-broiler method of preparation” when ordering that item.

Other customers have made similar complaints, and Williams says he suffered “monetary damages.”

Despite the controversy and claims, the Impossible Whopper has been a hit at Burger King.

