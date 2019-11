via news5:

Today Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will be in New York to appeal his suspension for the league.

He will be meeting with former player and appeals officer James Thrash

After Thrash hears Garrett’s appeal, he will hear the league’s case against him.

CLICK HERE to read full story

THE BIG STORY- Cleveland Browns Player Myles Garrett To Meet With NFL was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 9 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: