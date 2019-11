via Wkyc:

CMSD Is moving forward to change some of our schools…By a vote yesterday by The Board of Education some schools will be consolidated. Glenville High School and MLK will be brought together as well as more moves in the district.

LOCAL NEWS: Glenville & MLK High Schools To Merge was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 9 hours ago

