Dave Chappelle Practices with the Los Angeles Lakers

The Oddball Comedy & Curiosity Festival - Austin, TX

Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle was the latest guest speaker in Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka‘s “Genius Talks” series.

It was also a chance for Chappelle to enter into LeBron James’ work space the way James once entered his when the basketball superstar took the stage at a comedy event with Chappelle that James arranged for him and his teammates when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

